Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has started the online registration for the Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the TS PGECET 2021 at pgecet.tsche.ac.in till April 30.

The state-level entrance exam will be conducted from June 19 to 22 by the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

Candidates can apply for TS PGECET 2021 up to April 30 without a late fee and till June 15 with the late fee. The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 for TS PGECET 2021, and the candidates from the reserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 500.

Important Dates:

Commencement of TS PGECET 2021 online application: March 12

Last date for submission of online application: April 30

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 250: May 15

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 1000: May 31

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 2500: June 7

Last date for submission of online application with late fee of Rs 5000: June 15

Downloading of Hall Tickets: June 10 to 18

Date of TS PGECET 2021 examination: June 19 to 22

Steps to apply for TS PGECET 2021:

Visit the official website pgecet.tsche.ac.in Click on, “Application Fee Payment” Fill in the details and pay the application fee Proceed to fill the application form Fill in the details and preview/ submit Download and print the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for TS PGECET 2021.

About TS PGECET:

TS PGECET, a computer-based test, conducted by Osmania University on behalf of TSCHE. The examination will be held in two sessions (10.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM) at two regional centres — Hyderabad and Warangal. Hall tickets will be available on the portal for download from June 10 to 18.