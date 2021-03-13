Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Staff Commission (UPSSSC) has released the admit card for the document verification (DV) on its official website. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website upsssc.gov.in till March 25.

The document verification round is scheduled to be conducted from March 22 to March 25 in two shifts — 10.00 AM and 1.30 PM. A total of 638 candidates have ben shortlisted to appear for the DV round.

Schedule for document verification: DATE Shift-I

(10.00 AM) Shift-II

(1.30 PM) Total March 22

31 (Physical Trainer)+50 81 162 March 23 81 81 162 March 24 81 81 162 March 25 81 71 152 — TOTAL — 638

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in Click on, “View all Click here to download your Document Verification letter...” under the “News and Alerts” section Key in your login credentials and submit The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

The Commission is conducting the recruitment drive to fill a total of 728 vacancies, of which 680 vacancies are for the role of Regional Youth Welfare Officer and 40 for Physical Trainers.