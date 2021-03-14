The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared the results of the RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I recruitment examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their results online at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The merit list contains the roll numbers of the selected candidates.

The RBI Officer Grade-B Phase-I exam was held on March 6. Candidates who clear the exam will head to the phase 2 exam. The Phase-II examination is scheduled to be held on April 1 for Officers in Gr B (DR)- General, March 31 for Officers in Gr B (DR) – DEPR and DSIM.

All shortlisted candidates should submit the following documents latest by March 22 to RBISB on e-mail ID documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in: bio-date, proof of date of birth, certificate of educational qualification and a copy of caste/economic/medical certificate for SC/ST/OBC/EWS/PwD candidates.

Steps to check RBI Grade B Phase-I 2021 result:

Visit RBI website opportunities.rbi.org.in Click on ‘Result’ tab under ‘Current Vacancies’ section Select the link of the result as per post Download merit list and check using roll number.

As per the notification released earlier, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 322 vacancies at RBI of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

Merit list of candidates (direct links):