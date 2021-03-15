The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Exam 2018 (TSP and Non-TSP) interview call letter on its official website. Candidates who have qualified the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018, (Mains) can check the interview schedule and download their call letter from the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from March 21 to March 26. A total of 300 candidates will appear for the interview round, as per the notification.

The RPSC conducted the Rajasthan 2018 Mains exams on June 25, 2019 and June 26, 2019.

Steps to download the call letter:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on, “Interview Letter for Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive Examination, 2018” under the News and Events section Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the call letter.

The candidates are required to bring their original documents to the interview venue.

“The candidates are requested to check and tally their admit card and original documents for any spelling mistake/ difference. If the candidates find any difference, they have to bring an Affidavit for the same,” read the official notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.