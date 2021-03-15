The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon be releasing the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the Delhi Police Constable CBT examination will be able to check their results/scores on the SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in.

The Delhi Police Constable CBT exam was conducted from November 27 to December 14, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5,846 vacancies, of which, 1944 vacancies are for female constables and 3902 are for male candidates.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the SSC’s official website ssc.nic.in Click on, “Delhi Police Constable exam 2020 result” hyperlink The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.