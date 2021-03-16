Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified 24 vacancies of Lower Division Clerk for which the online application process will commence on March 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in for the said post . The last day to submit the application form is April 16.

Here’s BPSC LDC recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The upper age limit for unreserved male and female candidates is 37 and 40 respectively as of August 2021.

Educational qualification: An applicant must have passed Intermediate or Class 12 exam.

Technical qualification: An applicant must know how to work on a computer.

Selection procedure

BPSC will select candidates on the basis of two written exams: Preliminary and Main recruitment exam. Selected candidates will be called for a computer skill test.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 600 is applicable.