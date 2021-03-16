The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will soon be releasing the National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2021 result on its official website. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20 from 2.00 PM to 3.40 PM at different centres in the country.

Steps to check the TISSNET 2021 result:

Visit the official website admissions.tiss.edu On the homepage, click on the result hyperlink Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference

The selection process consists of qualifying TISSNET followed by the programme aptitude test (TISSPAT) and online personal interview (OPI).

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.

For further information, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.