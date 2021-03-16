Meghalaya Police has released the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) admit card on its official website. Eligible candidates can check the PET schedule and download their admit cards from the official website megpolice.gov.in.

The Physical Efficiency Test is scheduled to be conducted from April 5 to June 2, 2021, in 1st MLP Bn, Mawiong Shillong, and from April 19 to June 4 in 2nd MLP Bn, Goeragre Tura.

Steps to download the PET admit card:

Visit the official website megpolice.gov.in. On the homepage, click on “Notice Board” Click on, “Recruitment 2019-20: Notice regarding downloading of Admit Card for Physical Efficiency Test of AB/UB Group...” Click on, “Online Admit Cards for Physical Efficiency Test of the eligible candidates” Key in your login credentials and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the PET admit card.

As per the notification released on the official website, a total of 134792 candidates will appear for the Meghalaya Police PET, of which, 83896 are in Shillong Centre and 50896 in Tura Centra.

List of candidates for Shillong centre.

List of candidates for Tura centre.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1050 vacancies for various posts including UB Sub-Inspector, Unarmed Branch Constable, Fireman, Driver, MPRO Operator Constable, Armed Branch Constable, Driver Constable, Signal Operator, Commando Constable and Follower, reports JAGRAN Josh.