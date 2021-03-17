The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conclude the online application process today on behalf of the Delhi University (DU) for recruitment to 1,145 non-teaching posts. Interested candidates can apply at the NTA website recruitment.nta.nic.in or the DU portal du.ac.in by 11.50 PM.

The last day to pay the fees is March 17. An application fee of Rs 1,000 will be charged, with relaxation for reserved categories. Correction to the submitted form can be made from March 18-20.

The recruitment will be done to fill 1,145 vacancies in 51 different posts including Junior Assistant (236), Laboratory Attendant (152), Library Attendant (109), Stenographer (77), Engineering Attendant (52), among others at DU.

The selection method varies for different posts but a written/online test for all posts will be conducted by NTA at centres across India. NTA will allocate the exam centre in the chosen city, which will be displayed on the admit card. The admit card will be uploaded on the NTA website.

Candidates who clear the recruitment exam will appear for a skill test (for some posts) and Personality Test/Interview round.

Candidates can read the detailed recruitment advertisement, along with information on eligibility criteria, selection procedure, the scheme of exam, etc. at the link given below or at the DU/NTA websites.

Here’s Delhi University Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for DU Non-Teaching Recruitment 2021: