Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Inspector of Supplies’ document verification schedule on its official website. Eligible candidates can check and download their roll number and schedule from the official website ossc.gov.in.

The document verification is scheduled to be conducted from March 27 to 30, 2021.

A total of 187 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the DV round. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 74 vacancies of Inspector of Supplies.

Steps to download the DV schedule:

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “Schedule of Certificate verification for the post of Inspector of Supplies-2017.” The schedule will appear in the PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the DV schedule.