The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has announced the postponement of MP Police Constable recruitment exam 2020 on its official website. Registered candidates can check the details on the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

“The examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 6, 2021. However, due to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 epidemic in the state, the government has issued guidelines for night curfew in many major places. Home quarantine orders have also been issued on arrival. Keeping in view the above present situation, the examination date of the said examination has been postponed. Possible new dates of the said examination will be announced soon,” read the statement on the official website.

The examination was scheduled to be held on April 6, 2021, which earlier was shifted from March 6.

The recruitment drive aims to fill around 4,000 police constable vacancies. Of these, 3,862 are Constable GD (General Duty) posts and 138 posts are for radio constables.

The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 33 years as of August 2020. Candidates who have applied for the post of Constable GD must have cleared Class 12.

For further details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.