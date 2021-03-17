Kerala Teachers Eligibility Test (KTET) December 2020 examination result has been declared today. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET December 2020 examinations were conducted on January 9 and 17, 2021. The duration of the exam was two and half hours.

KTET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach in the schools affiliated with Kerala board. The KTET exam is divided into four categories, Category I for lower primary teachers, Category II for upper primary teachers, Category III for high school teachers, and Category IV for language and physical education teachers.

Steps to check the KTET 2020 result:

Visit the official website ktet.kerala.gov.in Click on “KTET DECEMBER 2020 RESULT PUBLISHED” Key in your login details and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the KTET 2021 exam result.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducts the KTET exam twice a year, once in May-June and once in November-December. The result for the November-December KTET is generally released in January. However, this year, the examination was postponed to January.