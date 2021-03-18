The Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay has released the final answer key of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021 on its official website. Candidates can check and download the answer key from the GATE portal gate.iitb.ac.in.

IIT Bombay had earlier released the GATE 2021 preliminary answer keys. Candidates were allowed to raise objections, if any, against the answer key by providing appropriate representations until March 4.

The GATE 2021 exams were conducted on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The result is expected to be released on March 22.

Here’s direct link to GATE 2021 final answer key.

Steps to check GATE 2021 final answer key: