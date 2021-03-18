Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer exam 2020 admit card on regional websites. Candidates who have registered to appear for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Quantity Surveying & Contract) Paper I examination 2020 can download their admit cards from their respective regional websites.

SSC JE Paper-I examination 2020 is scheduled to be conducted from March 22 to 24, 2021. Earlier, it was scheduled to be held from March 22 to 25. The Candidates are required to carry their SSC JE 2020 Admit Card along with their original photo ID card.

Today, the Commission also released the revised exam calendar on the official website.

“The Commission had published the tentative Calendar of Examinations to be held during the period from 01.10.2020 to 31.08.2021. However, in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/ UT during March-April, 2021, a few modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Revised Examination Calendar Name of the Examination Tier/ Phase Scheduled Date Revised Date Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020



Paper-I



March 22 to March 25





March 22 to March 24

Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019

Paper-II

March 26

May 8 Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations, 2020 March 29 to March 31 To be announced later Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020

Tier-I



April 12 to April 27 I) April 12 to April 27



II) May 21 to May 22

(only for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal)

There is no change in schedule of SSC JE 2019 Paper-II exam. The exam is scheduled to be held on March 21.

Candidates can access the admit card for the SSC JE Tier I exam in the regional website, links for which are below:

Eastern Region

Karnataka Kerala Region

Southern Region

North Eastern Region

Western Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

Central Region



North Western Region

Northern Region

The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Mode for two hours. Paper-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questionnaire will be bilingual, i.e., Hindi and English. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer, as per a report by Time of India.

The open competitive Examination is being conducted for recruitment of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) for various Ministries, Departments and Organizations in the Government of India.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.