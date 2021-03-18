Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore has released the final answer keys for the Joint Admission Test For Masters or JAM 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared in the entrance exam can check and download the final answer keys from jam.iisc.ac.in.

IISc Bangalore conducted the JAM 2021 examination on February 14 for admission to various master’s programmes at IITs. The result will be declared on March 20.

The question papers and answer keys released are of Biotechnology (BT), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN), Geology (GG), Mathematics (MA), Mathematical Statistics (MS), and Physics (PH) papers.

The IIT JAM 2021 provisional answer keys were released on February 26 and the candidates were allowed to raise objections till March 3.

JAM 2021 Final Answer Key: Steps To Download

Visit official website jam.iisc.ac.in Click on the link ‘JAM 2021 Question Papers and Answer Keys’ Click on the desired subject to view the answer key Download the answer key and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to IIT JAM 2021 final answer key.

According to the schedule released on the official website, the result of JAM 2021 will be announced on March 20. Candidates will be allowed to submit the application form from April 15 to 28 on the official site. The first admission list will be released on June 16, and the second and third lists will be released on July 1 and 16, respectively.