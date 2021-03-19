SSC issues revised exam calendar for JE, Stenographer, CAPF SI, CHSL 2020 exams
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a revised exam calendar for several exams due to being held in the months of March, April and May.
The Commission had earlier published the tentative calendar of examinations to be held during the period from October 1 to August 31. “However, in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/ UT during March-April, 2021,... modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations,” SSC said in its notice.
There will be no change in the schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (Paper-II), 2019 to be held on March 21, SSC further said.
Here’s SSC revised exam calendar 2021.
SSC revised exam calendar
|Name of the Examination
|Tier/ Phase
|Scheduled date
|Revised date
|Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020
|Paper-I
|22.03.2021 to 25.03.2021
|22.03.2021 to 24.03.2021
|Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination, 2019
|Paper-II
|26.03.2021
|08.05.2021
|Stenographers Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examinations, 2020
|29.03.2021 to 31.03.2021
|To be announced later
|Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020
|Tier-I
|12.04.2021 to 27.04.2021
| i) 12.04.2021 to
27.04.2021;
ii) 21.05.2021 to 22.05.2021 (only for candidates who have opted for examination centres in West Bengal)