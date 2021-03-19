Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a revised exam calendar for several exams due to being held in the months of March, April and May.

The Commission had earlier published the tentative calendar of examinations to be held during the period from October 1 to August 31. “However, in view of the Assembly Elections in some States/ UT during March-April, 2021,... modifications have been necessitated in the schedule of various examinations,” SSC said in its notice.

There will be no change in the schedule of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination (Paper-II), 2019 to be held on March 21, SSC further said.

Here’s SSC revised exam calendar 2021.