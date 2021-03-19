The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) will be releasing the National Entrance Test or TISSNET 2021 result today. The candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website admissions.tiss.edu.

The TISSNET 2021 was conducted on February 20 at different centres in the country for admission to MA programmes at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences.

Steps to check the TISSNET 2021 result:

Visit the official website admissions.tiss.edu On the homepage, click on the result hyperlink (when activated) Key in your login credentials and submit The result will appear on the screen Download and take a print for future reference.

Candidates who clear TISSNET exam will then be eligible to appear for Programme Aptitude Test (TISSPAT) along with Online Personal Interview (OPI).

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences offers MA programmes across 17 schools and two centres situated in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Guwahati, Hyderabad, MGAHD Nagaland and Chennai (Banyan) campuses.