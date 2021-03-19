The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will soon begin the application correction process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Post-Graduation (NEET PG) 2021 today. Registered candidates will be able to make corrections, if required, to their applications till March 21.

The NEET PG 2021 registration process began on February 23 and concluded on March 15.

NEET PG 2021 will be held on April 18 as a Computer Based Test (CBT) for candidates seeking admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma programmes. The admit card will be issued on April 12. The result is expected to be declared by May 31.

“Candidates who have successfully submitted their application during Application Submission window shall only be allowed to edit their applications during 19th March to 21st March 2021. No new application can be registered during edit window,” read the Information Bulletin.

Candidates can make changes to their application forms once the “Edit Window” gets active, however, fields such as — name of the candidate, email ID, nationality, and test city are non-editable.

Here’s the direct link to check the NEET PG 2021 Examination Information Bulletin.

As per the eligibility guidelines, the applicants must have an MBBS degree (provisional or permanent) certificate issued by an institute recognised by the Medical Council of India to be eligible for NEET PG 2021. They must also have a similar registration certificate issued by the MCI or State Medical Council. NEET PG 2021 aspirants must also have completed a year’s internship on or before 30 June.