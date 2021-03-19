The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has announced the Lecturer (School-New) History, Class-III document evaluation schedule on its official website hppsc.hp.gov.in. The document evaluation round has been scheduled to be conducted from March 30 to April 29, 2021, at Commission’s office from 9.30 AM onwards.

The Commission will upload the call letters for evaluation on the website in due course of time. No call letters will be sent by post.

Steps to download the DV schedule:

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in Click on, “Roll No wise evaluation schedule for the post of Lecturer (School-New) History” under the “What’s New” section The schedule will appear on the screen download and take a print for future reference

According to the official notification, candidates participating in the evaluation process are directed to bring original certificates along with attested copies of the following documents:

Matriculation and 10+2 certificate.

Bonafide Himachali certificate issued by the competent authority.

Master’s Degree/ Provisional Degree/ Result-cum-Detailed Marks Certificate of all Semesters/ Consolidated Marks Sheet.

Bachelor of Education (BEd) as professional qualification from recognized University/Institution with minimum 50% marks.

SC/ST certificate on the prescribed format duly issued by the competent authority.

Latest/valid OBC Certificate on the prescribed format along with the undertaking. More details on the notification.

In case of any query, candidates can contact Commission’s office between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM at 0177-2624313, 2629739 on working days.