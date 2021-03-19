West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has released the schedule of forthcoming interviews for different posts that are due in March, April, May and June. The interviews will be held for the recruitment of posts notified in 2019.

The interview for Welfare Officer in Correctional Homes of W.B. will be held in March while that of Scientific Assistants, Assistant Manager, Botanist and Dialysis Technician will be held in April. In the month of May, WBPSC will interview candidates for Agricultural Marketing Officer, Motor Vehicles Inspector and Udyan Palan Projukti Sahayak.

Here’s WBPSC Schedule of forthcoming Interview.

“Lists of eligible candidates are being kept in the Commission’s Enquiry Counter and displayed in the Commission’s Website at wbpsc.gov.in for information to all concerned. Candidates are requested to download their respective call letters from Commission’s website at wbpsc.gov.in seven days before the respective above mentioned interviews,” WBPSC has said in its notice.