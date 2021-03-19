Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL) has released a notification announcing the recruitment for the post of Junior Engineer on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can check the details and apply online on the official website uprvunl.org.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 196 vacancies. The candidates from the state can avail the age relaxation benefits, as per the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must not be less than the age of 18 years and not more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021. Age relaxation application applicable to candidates as per government norms.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have a thorough knowledge of Hindi and Devnagri script. The candidate must have done three years diploma in Electrical./ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Control and Instrumentation/ Computer Engineering from a recognised institution. More details on the notification.

Application Process:

Interested candidates can apply online on the official website uprvunl.org. The application process began on March 18, 2021, however, the last date of the application has not been declared yet. The same will be intimidated to the candidates in due course of the time. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the application for future reference, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Application Fee:

The candidates from General/ OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 1000. For candidates from SC/ ST category and PwD will have to pay a fee of Rs 700 and Rs 10, respectively.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the three-hour Computer-Based Test (CBT) followed by document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the official notification here.