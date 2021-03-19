The University of Madras (UNOM) will soon announce the results of all the first-semester courses on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results on the official website unom.ac.in.

The examination generally is conducted in the month of April but had to be delayed due to the rise in COVID-19. The exams were conducted from December 21 to February 10, 2021, reports TIMESNOWNEWS.

Over 60,000 students had appeared for the Madras University Arrear exam and more than 50,000 first-year students appeared for first semester exams conducted from February 10 to 23.

Steps to check the result:

Visit the official website unom.ac.in On the homepage, click on the first-semester result hyperlink The result page will open Key in your login credentials and submit The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website at unom.ac.in.