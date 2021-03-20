The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the result of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test or GPAT 2021. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecard from the GPAT official website gpat.nta.nic.in.

NTA had already released the final answer key of the GPAT 2021 exam. The GPAT 2021 exam was conducted on February 27 in two shifts – 9.00 AM to 12.00 PM and 3.00 PM to 6.00 PM.

Steps to check GPAT 2021 result:

Visit the official website gpat.nta.nic.in Click on the “GPAT 2021 result” hyperlink Enter Application Number and date of birth to login The GPAT 2021 scorecard will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

GPAT is an entrance exam for admission to the Masters (M.Pharma) programme. The GPAT score is accepted by all AICTE/Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) approved/affiliated Institutions.