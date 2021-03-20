The University of Madras (UNOM) has announced the results of undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) (except first semester)/professional degree examination - April 2020 Supplementary / November 2020. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website unom.ac.in.

The examination generally is conducted in the month of April but had to be delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The exams were conducted from December 21, 2020, to February 10, 2021.

Here’s direct link to UNOM 2021 result.

Steps to check UNOM 2021 result:

Visit the official website unom.ac.in Under the Announcement section, click on the link ‘UG / PG (Except First Semester) / Professional Degree Examination Results - April 2020 Supplementary / November 2020’ Enter registration number The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Moreover, UNOM has also declared the Master of Law (ML) Examination Results - June 2020 at iits website. Candidates can check their result from the direct link here.

Madras University hosts 73 academic departments under 18 schools. More than 100 colleges and 52 research institutions are affiliated to the university. The university has six campuses in the city of Chennai.