The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has declared the result of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering or GATE 2021. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results at the GATE website gate.iitb.ac.in.

The GATE 2021 exams were conducted on February 6, 7, 12, 13 and 14. The final answer key was released on March 18.

IIT Bombay has also released the details of qualifying marks and a list of toppers in each of the papers.

Here’s direct link to check GATE 2021 results.

Here’s GATE 2021 list of toppers.

Here’s GATE 2021 Qualifying Marks details.

Steps to check GATE 2021 results

Visit GATE website gate.iitb.ac.in Click on the GATE 2021 result link Enter Enrollment ID/Email Address and password to login Download result and take a printout of the scorecard.

GATE 2021 score is valid for three years from the date of announcement of the results.