The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conclude the online application process today for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (MTS) recruitment 2020 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can register at ssc.nic.in.

The SSC MTS 2020 (Tier-I) examination is scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 20. The Tier-II examination (Descriptive Paper) is scheduled to be held on November 21.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

“Details about vacancies will be provided in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, will be made available on the website of the Commission,” read the notification.

An application fee of Rs 100 is applicable (except for women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM candidates).

Here’s direct link to apply for SSC MTS 2020.

Steps to apply for SSC MTS 2020 examination:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in Register and login to the portal Go to Apply—Others—‘Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination 2020’ Key in the required details, and upload required documents Pay the application fee Submit application and print a copy.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online applications: February 5

Last date for the online application: March 21

Last date for making online fee payment: March 23

Last date for generation of offline Challan: March 25

Last date for payment through Challan: March 29 (during working hours of bank)

Date of Computer Based examination (Tier-I): July 1 to July 20

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper): November 21

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit:

The age limits for the posts as per the Recruitment Rules of various User Departments are —

Candidates must not be less than the age of 18 years and more than the age of 25 years.

Candidates must not be less than the age of 18 years and more than the age of 27 years.

Upper age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates applying for the SSC MTS 2020 examination should be Class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognised Board. Candidates possessing equivalent educational qualification shall also produce relevant Equivalence Certificate from the concerned authorities at the time of Document Verification.