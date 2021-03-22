Today, March 22, is the last day to register for the All India Bar Examination or AIBE XVI 2021. Candidates can apply for the entrance exam at the AIBE portal allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE XVI 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on April 25. Earlier, the examination was scheduled for March 21 and the registration was to be closed on February 21.

The application fees can be paid till March 26. The last date for completion of the online form is March 31. The hall ticket will be released on April 10, as per the released notification.

Here’s the direct link to AIBE XVI 2021 schedule.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will conduct the open-book eligibility exam in MCQ format. Those who clear the exam will be allowed to practice law in India and can work as lawyers, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Here’s direct link to apply for AIBE XVI 2021.

Steps to apply for AIBE XVI 2021: