The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has released the admit card for the written examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT mode) of Special Qualifying Test (SQT) for non-teaching staff on its official website. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website tspsc.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is scheduled to be conducted on March 25 in Hyderabad. The online registration process was conducted from August, 18, 2020, to September, 11, 2020, according to the official notification released earlier.

As per the eligibility criteria, only those candidates, who are working in the Department of Technical Education and appointed by promotion as lecturers in the government polytechnic colleges, are allowed to sit in the exam, reports Firstpost.

Steps to download TSPSC non-teaching staff admit card:

Visit the official website tspsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on, “HALL TICKET DOWNLOAD FOR SPECIAL QUALIFYING TEST FOR NONâ€“TEACHING STAFF OF THE DEPARTMENT OF TECHNICAL EDUCATION NOTIFICATION NO.07/2020,DT: 14/08/2020” Key in your employee ID and date of birth to login The admit card will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process:

The final selection will be based on marks secured in the written examination followed by the interview/ personality assessment test marks put together.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.