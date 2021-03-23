The online registration process for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam (WBJEE) 2021 will conclude today. Candidates will be able to apply for the state-level entrance exam on the WBJEE website wbjeeb.nic.in till 5.00 PM.

WBJEE 2021 will be conducted in an offline OMR-based mode on July 11 for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in West Bengal.

The exam will be held in two sessions: Paper 1 (Mathematics) from 11.00 AM to 1.00 PM and Paper 2 (Physics/Chemistry) from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM. The admit card will be released by July 6.

Candidates can find instructions regarding the online application process of WBJEE 2021, along with the information bulletin, on the official website.

Here’s a direct link to WBJEE 2021 Information Brochure.

Here’s a direct link to WBJEE 2021 timetable.

To be eligible for the WBJEE, the candidate must have passed or must be appearing in 2021 in Class 12 in the (10+2) system.

An application fee of Rs 500 for the General category and Rs 400 for the reserved category is applicable.

Here’s direct link to apply for WBJEE 2021.

Steps to apply for WBJEE 2021: