Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the Agricultural Officer (AO) recruitment exam answer key on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination conducted on January 19, 2021, can check the answer key on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Candidates are invited to submit objections, if any, against the released answer key from March 24 to March 26 by 12 midnight. The candidate will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per objection. Objections send via any other mode will be not accepted.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

Steps to check the AO answer key 2020:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Answer Key for Agri. Officer - 2020” under the News and Events section The answer key will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the answer key.

Steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in Click on “Online Exam Objections” under the Important Links section On the SSO Portal, log in to your account Select recruitment portal Pay the objection fee and submit

Here’s the direct link to raise objections.