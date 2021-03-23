The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the waiting list of provisionally selected candidates along with bio-data for recruitment to the post of Jr Assistant (Customer Support and Sales) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the list on the official website sbi.co.in.

The Main examination was conducted on October 31 and November 7, 2020, and the result was released on December 24.

The preliminary results for the same was announced October 21. It was conducted in the months of February and March 2020. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown.

The recruitment drive for 2020 SBI Clerk is being conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies of which 7,870 are Regular Recruitment and 130 for Special Recruitment for Chandigarh (Kashmir/Leh & Kargil Valley) and North Eastern circle.

Steps to download the waiting list:

Visit the official website sbi.co.in On the homepage, click on Career section Click on “First Waiting List” under “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20)” The list will appear on the screen in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check and download the waiting list.

Here’s the direct link to the candidates bio-date to be submitted along with the documents whencalled by Circle.