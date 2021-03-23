The Military Engineer Services (MES) has invited online applications for the recruitment of Supervisor and Draughtsman on its official website. Eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at the official website mes.gov.in till April 12.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 502 vacancies, out of which, 450 vacancies are for Supervisor Barracks and Stores and 52 are for Draughtsman. The recruitment exam will be held on May 16 tentatively and the admit card will be released two weeks prior to the exam.

Here’s MES Supervisor and Draughtsman recruitment 2021 notification.

Age limit

The lower and upper age limit for both posts is 18 and 30 respectively.

Educational qualifications

Draughtsman: A Diploma in Architectural Assistantship from a recognized university.

Supervisor: A Master with economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and one year experience OR Graduation in economics or commerce or statistics/business studies or public administration and Diploma in Material Management/ Warehousing Management/ Purchasing/ Logistics/ Public Procurement) and 2 years of experience.

Application fees

Candidates will have to pay the registration fee of Rs 100. However, the Women/ SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM candidates are exempted from the payment of any registration fee.

Here’s direct link to apply for MES recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for MES recruitment 2021: