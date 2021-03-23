Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Combined Defence Services Exam 2021 result on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.

UPSC CDS (I) 2021 examination was conducted on February 7, 2021.

According to the official notification, a total of 6552 candidates have been declared qualified for being interviewed by the Service Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence, for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun 152th Course commencing in January, 2022; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Course commencing in January, 2022; Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course (211 F(P)) commencing in January, 2022; Officers Training Academy, Chennai 115th SSC Course (NT)(for Men) commencing in April, 2022; Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 29th SSC Women (Non-Technical) Course commencing in April, 2022.

“Candidates who qualified in the written exam and given their first choice as Army (IMA/OTA) are required to register themselves online on the Recruiting Directorate’s website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in in order to enable them to receive call up information for SSB interview. Those candidates who have already registered on the recruiting directorate website are advised not to register again,” read the official notification.

Steps to download the CDS (I) 2021 result:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Written Result: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020” under the What’s New section The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

“The marks-sheet of candidates who have not qualified will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result of OTA (after conducting SSB Interview) and will remain available on the website for a period of 30 days,” read the notification.

Combined Defence Services is a gateway to Indian Military Academy, Officers Training Academy, Indian Naval Academy and Indian Air Force Academy.