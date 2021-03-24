HPPSC Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021 applications begin; check apply link
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021 on its website.
Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in till April 19.
HPPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to hire 45 Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, HP.
Eligibility criteria
Age: The upper age limit is 42 years.
Educational qualification: Candidate must possess Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University.
Selection procedure
HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.
Exam fee
Candidates of the unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 while those of reserved ones shall pay Rs 100.
Here’s HPPSC Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021 notification.
Steps to apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021:
- Visit HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in
- Go to the ‘Apply Online’ section and click on online application
- Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link
- Login and apply for the post and fill application form
- Upload documents, pay fees and submit
- Download copy of application form and take printout.