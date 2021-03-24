Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications for the Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021 on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the HPPSC website hppsc.hp.gov.in till April 19.

HPPSC is conducting the recruitment drive to hire 45 Range Forest Officer, Class-II (Gazetted) (on contract basis) in the Department of Forests, HP.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The upper age limit is 42 years.

Educational qualification: Candidate must possess Bachelor’s Degree (or equivalent) in Science or Engineering from any recognized University.

Selection procedure

HPPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of a written exam — screening test and main exam, followed by a physical test and interview/personality test.

Exam fee

Candidates of the unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 400 while those of reserved ones shall pay Rs 100.

Here’s HPPSC Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Steps to apply for HPPSC Range Forest Officer recruitment 2021: