Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has started the online application process for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) under Science Stream on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the OPSC’s official website opsc.gov.in till April 23.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 139 vacancies, of which, 22 are for the subject Physics, 23 for Chemistry, 14 for Zoology, 11 for Botany, 21 for Mathematics, 27 for Odia, and 21 for English. Of all the vacancies, 7 posts, one from each department, has been reserved for candidates from PwD category.

Important Dates:

Commencement of online registration process: March 24

Last date to pay the registration fee: April 23

Last date to submit the online application: April 30

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidate must have attained the age of 21 years and must not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must have Mater’s Degree in the concerned subject from a recognised university with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

Have a B.Ed or equivalent degree recognised by the National Council of Teacher Education, New Delhi.

Examination Fee:

Candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay the examination fee of Rs 500. Candidates from the reserved category are exempted from the fee.

Steps to apply for the post of PGT:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “APPLY ONLINE” Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab Read the instructions carefully, and proceed to register On completion of registration, login at the OPSC portal and fill the exam form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates will be based on the Written Examination and Viva Voce Test.

PSC PGT recruitment exam:

The written examination will consist of General English, Computer Aptitude, Pedagogy, General Knowledge and the subject concerned. The examination will consist of 150 MCQ-type questions for 150 marks. The exam will be held for 3 hours. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to read the official notification.