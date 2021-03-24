Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the medical test schedule for the candidates falling under the PwD category for recruitment to the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) on its official website. Candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website jkssb.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the shortlisted candidates are directed to appear before the Special Medical Board on the venues and dates shown against each in order to ascertain the genuineness /correctness of the Disability Certificates. The Board will conduct the medical test on March 29 and 30.

As many as 1,889 vacancies are available for the 2020 recruitment programme. According to Jagran Josh, as many as 1,64,055 candidates had appeared for the OMR based exam.

Steps to download the medical test schedule:

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in Click on “Provisional shortlisting of Candidates for the Posts of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) under PwD Category- Constitution of Special Medical Board thereof” under the What’s New section The list of shortlisted candidates and the schedule will appear on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to check the schedule.