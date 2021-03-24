The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the Common Management Admission Test or CMAT 2021. Candidates set to appear for the test can download the admit card through the CMAT site cmat.nta.nic.in.

The CMAT 2021 exam will be conducted on March 31 in two shifts — the first shift will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12/12.30 PM and the second shift will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 6/6.30 PM. The candidates who have opted for the additional section namely “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” will get 30 minutes extra, according to a recent NTA notice.

Steps to download CMAT 2021 admit card:

Visit CMAT website cmat.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card link (when activated) Enter application number and date of birth to access admit card Download admit card and take printout.

Here’s direct link to download CMAT 2021 admit card.

NTA has included an additional section titled “Innovation and Entrepreneurship” in the CMAT 2021 exam after receiving the request from AICTE.

CMAT will comprise of five sections: Quantitative Techniques and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness and Innovation and Entrepreneurship (Optional).

A total of 125 questions will be asked and the total mark is 500. The medium of paper will be English and the examination will be conducted online. There will be a negative marking of 1 mark for each incorrect answer from the total score.

About CMAT 2021

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes in the country.

After the declaration of the CMAT results, candidates must apply separately to the desired CMAT-2021 participating Institutions with the CMAT 2021 score. Then each participating Institution will release their respective cut-off CMAT scores which a candidate should meet to get qualified for admission to that particular Institution.

Once qualified, the candidate will have to comply with the selection procedure of that particular Institution, which may comprise Group Discussion and Personal Interview. The final selection of the candidate will be based on the candidate’s performance in the last two stages.