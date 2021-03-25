Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the result of the 66th Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination on its official website. Candidates can visit the website at bpsc.bih.nic.in to check and download the merit list.

The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was held on February 14.

As per the Commission, a total of 2,80,882 candidates appeared for the exam of which 8,997 have cleared the test. The merit list contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates. These candidates will now appear for the BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Main Exam whose dates will be announced soon.

BPSC will also release the marksheet of the candidates on its portal soon. It has issued the final answer keys of the exam.

Here’s direct link to BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim exam result.

Steps to check BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim exam result:

Visit BPSC website bpsc.bih.nic.in Click on the link: Results: 66th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination The merit list will appear Download PDF and check roll number

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies of Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.