National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the result of the JEE Main 2021 March session on its official website. The JEE Main 2021 second session was held from March 16 to 18 through the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results from JEE Main website jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As per NTA data, 6.19 lacs candidates were registered for Paper 1 (B.E. /B. Tech.) in this examination. The exam was conducted in 334 cities [including 12 cities outside India] in 792 centres. A total number of 742 Observers, 261 City-Coordinators, 19 Regional Coordinators, six Special Coordinators and two National Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Here’s JEE Main March 2021 topper list.

Thirteen candidates have received a 100 NTA Score in JEE Main March 2021 Exam. NTA has issued the list of State-wise, gender-wise and category-wise toppers and their scores in JEE Main 2021 Paper 1.

NTA scores are normalized scores across multi-session papers and are based on the relative

performance of all those who appeared for the examination in one session. The marks obtained are

converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

“After Feb, March, April, and May Session of JEE (Main)-2021 Exam, the ranks of the candidates will be released taking into consideration the best of the four NTA Scores in accordance with the policy,” NTA has said.

The registration process for the upcoming April session is yet to start. The third session of JEE Main 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from April 27 to 30.

The candidates will be able to take admissions to various institutions including — Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and other Government Funded Technical Institutions (GFTIs) based on the JEE Mains result.

This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, JEE Main is being conducted in multiple sessions — February, March, April and May.