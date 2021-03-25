UPSC Geo-Scientist 2021 Prelims result announced at upsc.gov.in; Mains from July 17
Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.
Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the result of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result from the official website upsc.gov.in.
A total of 444 candidates have been declared qualified for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021, of which, 107 are for the service of Jr Hydrologist, 55 for Geophysicist, and 282 for Chemist/ Chemical.
The UPSC Combined Geo-Scientist preliminary exam 2021 was conducted on February 21. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies, of which, 15 posts are for Chemists in the Geological Survey of India, 16 posts of Scientist ‘B’ (Hydrogeology), 6 posts of Scientist ‘B’(Geophysics), and 3 of Scientist ‘B’(Chemical).
Steps to check the Prelims result 2021:
- Visit the official website upsc.gov.in
- Click on “Written Result: Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021” under the What’s New section
- Click on the document against Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2021
- The result will appear in the PDF format
- Download and take a printout for future reference
Here’s the direct link to check and download the Geo-Scientist 2021 prelims result.
The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination 2021 scheduled to be conducted on July 17 and 18, 2021.
“The candidates may download their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s Website around 03 weeks before the commencement of the Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination-2021,” read the official notification.
Candidates will also be able to check the marks and cut-off marks for the Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination 2021 on the Commission’s website once the entire process of the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination-2021 is over i.e., after the declaration of its final result.