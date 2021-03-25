Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has announced the postponement of the recruitment examination for the post of Forest and Wildlife Guard, Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer, and Assistant Boring Technician. Candidates can check the official notification on UPSSSC’s website upsssc.gov.in.

The reason for the extension of the examination has yet not been declared. According to the official notification, the Commission shall release the new exam schedule soon.

In total, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 2045 vacancies, of which, 655 vacancies are for the post of Forest and Wildlife Guard, 904 for Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer, and 486 for Assistant Boring Technician.

The recruitment examination for Forest and Wildlife Guard, Assistant Statistical Officer and Assistant Research Officer, and Assistant Boring Technician was scheduled to be conducted on April 4, May 8, and April 25, respectively.

