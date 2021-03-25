Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II) for the Civil Services Mains 2020 on its website. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the mains examination can visit the official UPSC website upsc.gov.in to fill up the DAF-II by April 5, 2021, till 6.00 PM.

The candidates will require to log in to the DAF-II page using their Roll No and password.

“A candidate shall be required to mandatorily indicate the order of preferences only for those services participating in the Civil Services Examination for the year, for which he is interested to be allocated to, in the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of Personality Test (Interviews) of the examination.

“With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc,” read the official notification.

Earlier, the commission had also announced the results of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020, conducted from January 8 to 17, 2021.

The qualified candidates will now have to appear for the Personality Test (Interview) for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

The Personality Test will be conducted in the Union Public Service Commission’s office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The call letters for the same will be made available to download from the Commission’s website upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in.

Steps to fill the Civil Services 2020 DAF-II:

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “DAF - II: Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020” under the What’s New” section Register and login Proceed with filling the Detailed Application Form-II Download and take a printout for future reference

