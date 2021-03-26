The University of Mumbai has released the final year exam schedule for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses. All final year exams will be held in an online mode.

The final year exams for the UG programmes will be held from May 6 to 21. However, for regular students in Semesters 1 to 4 and those with backlog, the exams will be held between April 15 and May 5.

MU Semester 3 (backlog) and Semester 4 (regular) exams of PG management courses will start from May 3 and continue till May 20.

The final-semester theory exams of UG Arts, Commerce and Science programmes will comprise of 50 multiple choice questions of one mark each, while for Engineering, Pharmacy and MCA courses, the question paper will comprise of 40 MCQs and 40 descriptive questions, according to an NDTV report.

For Law courses, 10 MCQs for a total of 30 marks and 30 marks worth of descriptive questions will be asked. “Lead colleges among cluster colleges will be responsible for conducting the last semester examinations,” says a Mumbai University statement.

Degree colleges will conduct online practical exams, projects and viva-voce interactions from April 5 to April 15.