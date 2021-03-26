Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the date of the exam for recruitment of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon). The registration process closed on March 25, however, applications can be submitted till April 6 on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

OPSC Medical Officer recruitment exam will be held on April 25 (Sunday). In a notice on its portal, the Commission said it will activate the link for a mock test ten days before the exam and the detailed programme of exam will be released shortly.

OPSC will select candidates based on a written test carrying 200 marks to be held at Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar and Career Marking.

A total of 2,452 vacancies of Medical Officers (Assistant Surgeon) is on offer.