The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the revised schedule for the evaluation of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Class-III on its official website. Candidates who are yet to appear for the scheduled evaluation can check the new schedule on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Commission has postponed the evaluation scheduled for April 12 and 13 to April 22, 23, due to administrative reasons.

“It is for the information of all concerned candidates that the evaluation for Lecturer (School New) Political Science which was earlier scheduled for 12-04-2021 and 13- 04-2021 is postponed due to administrative reasons and will now be held on 22-04-2021 and 23-04-2021,” read the official notification.

The rest of the evaluation schedule remains unchanged. The evaluation consists of 15 marks.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 40 vacancies for the post of Lecturer (School New) Political Science, Class-III. The examination was conducted on March 14, 2021, for recruitment to the post of Lecturer (School-New) Political Science, Class-III (Non-Gazetted) in the Department of Higher Education. A total of 401 candidates have been declared qualified.