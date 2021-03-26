Punjab JE recruitment 2021: Revised reserved vacancies notified for women; check details here
Applicants can check the revised reserved vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released notifications announcing the reserved vacancies for women in the recruitment Junior Engineers Civil and Mechanical in the department of water resource Punjab and JE Mechanical in the department of Punjab water resource management and development corporation. Applicants can check the revised reserved vacancies on the official website ppsc.gov.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 585 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil), o 67 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the department of Water Resource and 13 posts of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Department of Water Resource.
According to the new schedule, following are the number of vacancies reserved for women.
|Post
|No of vacancies
|Posts reserved for women
|Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the department of Water Resource
|67
|19
|Junior Engineer (Civil) in the department of Water Resource
|585
|196
|Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Department of Water Resource
|
13
|
4
The registration process for the recruitment examination is going on. Candidates may apply for the vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil) in the Department of Water Resource till March 27. The last date to apply for the post of Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the department of Water Resource and Junior Engineer (Mechanical) in the Punjab Water Resource Management and Development Corporation, Department of Water Resource is April 7, 2021.