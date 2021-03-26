The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the Auditor Preliminary Competitive Examination 2020 schedule on its official website. Registered candidates can check the examination details, list of ineligible (Under Age and Over Age) candidates, and the list of merged applications on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the Preliminary exam for the post of Auditor (Bihar Panchayat Audit Service) is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The Commission has also released the list of ineligible (Under Age and Over Age) candidates and the list of merged applications. Candidates who wish to raise objections against their rejection can do so by sending an email at bpscpat-bih@nic.in with supporting documents by April 12 till 5.00 PM.

Here’s the direct link to check the list of ineligible candidates.

Here’s the list of merged applications.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 vacancies. The online applications began on October 21, 2020, and concluded on November 11, 2020.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.