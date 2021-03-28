Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result of the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020. The exam was held on October 22 last year followed by Personality Test (Part – II) held from January to March 2021.

Candidates can check and download the UPSC Medical Services Exam 2020 final merit list from the UPSC website upsc.gov.in.

Selected candidates have been recommended for appointment to the services/posts under two categories:

Category-I: Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Service;

Category-II: (i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways; (ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service; (iii) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council and (iv) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

A total of 179 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-I against 182 vacancies. On the other hand, a total of 343 candidates have been recommended for appointment in Category-II against 378 vacancies.

Steps to check the UPSC Medical Services Exam 2020 final result:



Visit the official website upsc.gov.in Click on “Final Result: Combined Medical Services Examination, 2020” under the What’s New section Click on the result link The merit list will appear in the PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to UPSC Medical Services Exam 2020 final result.