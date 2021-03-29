Indian Institute of Science or IISc Bangalore, has invited online applications for its MTech in Quantum Technology course under its IISc Quantum Technology Initiative (IQTI). Interested and eligible candidates can apply at admissions.iisc.ac.in till March 31.

The MTech in Quantum Technology course will commence in August 2021 for a 2-year multi-disciplinary program, including a project at the end.

The program will have the following four thrust areas: Quantum Computation and Simulation, Quantum Communications, Quantum Measurement and Sensing and Materials for Quantum Technologies.

Eligibility criteria

Eligibility requirements include a BE, BTech or equivalent degree in any engineering discipline, or four-year BS, MSc or equivalent degree in any science discipline, along with a valid score of the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) and a strong mathematical background.

IISc will select candidates on the basis of the GATE score (70 per cent weightage) and a personal interview (30 per cent weightage).

The programme will be hosted by the Department of Instrumentation and Applied Physics of IISc. The proposed intake is 20 students.

Here’s IISc MTech in Quantum Technology advertisement.

Steps to apply for IISc MTech in Quantum Technology

Visit the admission portal of IISc admissions.iisc.ac.in Click on ‘Admissions 2021’ — ‘Apply to PG Programme’ Click on the registration tab Select course, fill application form and submit Download application and take a printout.

For more information on IISc’s MTech in Quantum Technology, visit the official website, iqti.iisc.ac.in and click on the ‘academic’ tab.