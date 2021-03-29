Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has invited applications for recruitment to posts of Medical Officer and Medical Specialist. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies through the SAIL career page sailcareers.com from April 1.

SAIL has notified a total of 46 vacancies, of which 26 are of Medical Officer and 20 of Medical Specialist. The recruitment is only for posting in various mines of SAIL-Raw Materials Division located in the States of Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Age limit

Medical Officer: 35 years

Medical Specialist: 41 years.

The upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (NCL) candidates

with respect to posts reserved for them.

Candidates can check the educational qualification requirement in the detailed notification available on the website.

Here’s SAIL recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection Process

Medical Officer [Dental]/ [OHS]/ GDMO: Selection will be through written examination/computer-based test (CBT) and interview. Eligible candidates will be required to appear in the exam at Kolkata.

Medical Specialist: Selection will be through interview. The minimum qualifying marks in the interview will be 50% for the Unreserved/EWS category and 40% for SC/ ST/ OBC (NCL)/ PWD category. For final selection, the merit list shall be drawn up based on the performance of the candidates in the interview.

Application Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 500 as application fees (except SC/ ST/ PWD/ ESM/ Departmental). The candidate has to approach any State Bank of India branch (having Core Banking facilities) with a printout of the “SBI challan” which is available on the SAIL Careers Portal.

Application procedure

Eligible and interested candidates should send their duly filled in application in an envelope containing application must be superscribed “Application for the Post of against Advt. No. RMD/K/PERS/F-13/2021/446” by Speed post/ registered post addressed to DGM[Pers], Raw Materials Division, Steel Authority of India Ltd., 6 th Floor, Industry House Building, 10 Camac Street, Kolkata - 700017 [West Bengal].